Duane Holmes: Derby County winger out for 'several weeks' with ankle injury

Duane Holmes has appeared in 28 of Derby's 33 Championship games this season

Derby County winger Duane Holmes will be out for "several weeks" with an ankle injury picked up in their draw with Huddersfield on Saturday.

The USA international, 25, limped off in the 29th minute of the match.

Ex-Scunthorpe player Holmes has scored three goals for the Rams this term, all coming in his past eight appearances.

"To lose a player like that at this stage isn't something we can enjoy, but it gives someone else an opportunity to impress," said Derby boss Phillip Cocu.

Derby are 13th in the Championship, nine points adrift of the final play-off place.