Scott McTominay: Scotland midfielder returns to Manchester United training

Scott McTominay has handed Scotland a fitness boost for the Euro 2020 play-offs by returning to training with Manchester United.

The midfielder, 23, has been out since Boxing Day with a knee ligament injury but is closing in on a comeback.

He was part of United's main training session on Wednesday as they prepare for Thursday's Europa League last-32 first leg at Club Brugge.

Scotland host Israel in the Euro play-off semi-final on 26 March.

The winners face Norway or Serbia five days later for a place at the finals and McTominay's return will be welcomed by Steve Clarke.

The head coach also hopes Aston Villa's John McGinn will have recovered from a fractured ankle in time to feature against Israel.