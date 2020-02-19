Hearts: Daniel Stendel says the atmosphere around the club is 'too positive'

Daniel Stendel admits his side are running out of time to lift themselves from the relegation zone

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel says his players need a "reality check" with the current situation the club finds themselves in.

The Tynecastle side sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership table with only 11 games left in the season.

With just one win in their last 15 games, Stendel's team are one point adrift of Hamilton Academical.

"When I came here the expectation was we play in the top six not the bottom six," the German said.

"Every week the feeling was "not this week, but next week" and they need a reality check to say 'okay, this is not real'.

"We need to do it in every training session, every day. This is what I do, to bring my best performance and what I do when we have so many games, what I do to recover better than other players or other teams.

"Every Scottish manager, every German manager, every English manager wants the same. We want to win games and score goals and defend goals. At the moment we are not doing it well and everybody needs to ask themselves what he can do to change it."

In their last outing, Hearts rescued a point against Hamilton after going 2-0 down, and next up on Friday is a game against St Mirren - who sit third from the bottom.

Stendel says the atmosphere at the club is "too positive" given the position they find themselves in.

"Everybody says we will stay up and are too good to be relegated and we will win the next game or the next game," he said. "This is not the reality at the moment. Every game is one game less and the time is not long until the end of the season and it is so much harder.

"For everyone its a privilege to play for Hearts, to have the support we have in the last games. We need to fight for every ball, every point, every goal situation where we can score and we can defend. Not only for ourselves but for all the supporters in the stand."