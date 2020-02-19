Bailey Wright: Sunderland defender ruled out for at least two months

Australia international Bailey Wright has featured five times for Sunderland since his loan move to the Stadium of Light in January

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright could miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who joined the Black Cats on loan from Bristol City last month, was forced off during the 1-0 win at Oxford on Saturday.

"It didn't look good at the time and tests have confirmed he will miss eight to 12 weeks," Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson told the club website.

"It's a blow for the squad, but we have good options available in his absence."

Sunderland are fifth in League One, three points behind leaders Rotherham United with 15 games of the campaign remaining.