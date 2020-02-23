Match ends, Genoa 2, Lazio 3.
Genoa 2-3 Lazio: Ciro Immobile equals record as Lazio narrow gap on Serie A leaders
Ciro Immobile became the first player in 61 years to reach 27 Serie A goals after 25 matches as Lazio moved back within one point of leaders Juventus.
The Italy striker, 30, doubled Lazio's lead after Adam Marusic's opener at relegation-threatened Genoa.
Francesco Cassata replied but Danilo Cataldi made it 3-1 before Domenico Criscito's late penalty made it 3-2.
Antonio Angelillo was the last man to make such a prolific start to a Serie A season, with Inter Milan in 1958-59.
The Argentine striker ended that season with 33 goals in 33 games.
But the record for most goals in a Serie A campaign is held by current Juve striker Gonzalo Higuain, who scored 36 in 35 games for Napoli in 2015-16.
The rest of Sunday's Serie A games were postponed due to fears of the spread of coronavirus.
Who is Ciro Immobile? And can he break the Serie A record?
Higuain set the record in style. Going into the final game of the season, he was two goals behind Gunnar Nordahl's mark of 35 in 37 for AC Milan, which had stood since 1949-50.
The Argentine striker, who ended last season on loan with Chelsea, then hit a 19-minute hat-trick in the second half of Napoli's 4-0 win over already-relegated Frosinone.
Immobile had finished the season with five goals on loan at Torino, for whom he scored 22 goals in 2013-14.
But the former Juve youngster failed to reproduce that form during underwhelming stints in Germany with Borussia Dortmund and Spain with Sevilla.
However, that loan spell with Torino paved the way for a permanent return to Italy with Lazio, and it was that which kick-started Immobile's career at the age of 26.
He scored 26 goals in 2016-17 and followed that up with 41 in all competitions in 2017-18, and despite a dip last term, Sunday's goal at Genoa took him to 116 goals in 166 games for Lazio.
His form has raised hopes of the Rome-based club stopping Juve claiming a ninth straight Scudetto and winning their first title since 2000.
Lazio have 13 games left, with Immobile nine goals behind Higuain, and he has the added motivation of trying to cement a spot in Italy's starting line-up for Euro 2020, having been in and out of their starting XI during the qualifiers.
Line-ups
Genoa
- 1Perin
- 14Biraschi
- 92SoumaoroBooked at 69mins
- 55MasielloBooked at 28mins
- 32AnkersenSubstituted forFalqueat 58'minutes
- 85Behrami
- 20Schöne
- 29Cassata
- 4Criscito
- 30FavilliSubstituted forPandevat 58'minutes
- 9SanabriaSubstituted forDestroat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zapata
- 3Barreca
- 5Goldaniga
- 10Falque
- 13Ichazo
- 15Jagiello
- 16Eriksson
- 19Pandev
- 22Marchetti
- 23Destro
- 65Rovella
Lazio
- 1StrakoshaBooked at 75mins
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 93Vavro
- 26Radu
- 77Marusic
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6LeivaBooked at 20minsSubstituted forCataldiat 54'minutes
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 22Rodríguez MenéndezSubstituted forLazzariat 62'minutes
- 20CaicedoSubstituted forCorreaat 54'minutes
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 5J Lukaku
- 11Correa
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 16Parolo
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
- 29Lazzari
- 32Cataldi
- 33Acerbi
- 34Adekanye
- 58Minala
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
