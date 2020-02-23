Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Bordeaux 3.
Paris St-Germain 4-3 Bordeaux: Neymar sent off late on as PSG come from behind
-
- From the section European Football
Neymar was sent off late on as Paris St-Germain came from behind to get back to winning ways against Bordeaux.
The Ligue 1 leaders drew 4-4 at Amiens last week before losing 2-1 at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and fell behind to a Hwang Ui-jo opener.
Edinson Cavani replied and Marquinhos' first goal was swiftly cancelled out by Pablo in first half stoppage time.
But Marquinhos and Kylian Mbappe then scored in quick succession before Ruben Pardo's late reply gave Bordeaux hope.
Neymar was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Yacine Adli in stoppage time and the Brazilian forward, 28, will now be suspended for Saturday's home game against Dijon.
Victory allowed PSG to stretch their lead at the top of the table to 13 points after Marseille were upset 3-1 at home by Nantes on Saturday.
Captain Thiago Silva came off early on with a muscle injury but fellow Brazilian defender Marquinhos, 25, went on to score his first double since joining PSG in 2013.
And although Cavani scored only his fifth goal of the season, it took the Uruguayan forward, 33, to 200 for PSG since he also moved to the French capital in 2013.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Rico
- 4Kehrer
- 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forGueyeat 17'minutesBooked at 56mins
- 3KimpembeBooked at 85mins
- 14Bernat
- 5Marquinhos
- 6Verratti
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forSarabiaat 75'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 90mins
- 9CavaniBooked at 45minsSubstituted forIcardiat 76'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Paredes
- 18Icardi
- 19Sarabia
- 20Kurzawa
- 23Draxler
- 27Gueye
Bordeaux
- 1Costil
- 25KwatengBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPardoat 45'minutes
- 6Koscielny
- 3Nascimento de Castro
- 23Benito
- 20Sabaly
- 18HwangSubstituted forMajaat 78'minutes
- 26BasicBooked at 64minsSubstituted forAdliat 70'minutes
- 5Passos Santos
- 10Kalu
- 12de Preville
Substitutes
- 8Pardo
- 9Maja
- 11Kamano
- 14Jovanovic
- 16Poussin
- 19Adli
- 29Poundjé
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away7
- Corners
- Home10
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Bordeaux 3.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) for a bad foul.
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Yacine Adli (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux).
VAR Decision: No Goal Paris Saint Germain 4-3 Bordeaux.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Booking
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Pardo (Bordeaux).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Bordeaux 3. Rubén Pardo (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Josh Maja (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Loris Benito.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Josh Maja replaces Hwang Ui-Jo.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Loris Benito (Bordeaux).
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Idrissa Gueye.
Attempt saved. Yacine Adli (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Loris Benito with a headed pass.
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Edinson Cavani.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Ángel Di María.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Neymar.
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Marco Verratti.
Attempt blocked. Loris Benito (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville with a cross.
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Marco Verratti.
Attempt blocked. Loris Benito (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville with a cross.
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Attempt blocked. Loris Benito (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville with a cross.
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Otávio (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Yacine Adli replaces Toma Basic.