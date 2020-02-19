Louise McDaniel: Northern Ireland midfielder signs for Hearts Women

Louise McDaniel earned her first Northern Ireland senior cap last year

Northern Ireland midfielder Louise McDaniel has joined Scottish Women's Premier League 1 side Hearts.

McDaniel moves from Blackburn Rovers after signing for the English Women's Championship club last September.

"I feel like Hearts is the perfect fit for me at the moment, hearing how the manager [Kevin Murphy] wants the team to play," said the 19-year-old.

"The ambition of the club is really exciting. I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.

"This season I want to get as many minutes under my belt as possible and help Hearts Women make a real impact in SWPL 1."

McDaniel made her Linfield debut aged just 14 in 2015 and scored six goals against Derry City in one game in 2018.

She was handed her international debut last February against Kazakhstan in 2019 World Cup qualifying.

McDaniel's move to Hearts follows another Northern Ireland player Lauren Wade's signing for Scottish champions Glasgow City earlier this week.