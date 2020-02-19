Kilmarnock 3-4 Aberdeen AET: Derek McInnes hails 'guts and tenacity'

Aberdeen trailed with two minutes of the 90 to play, and again as the game entered its 119th minute

Aberdeen showed "sheer guts and tenacity" to come from behind twice and win their Scottish Cup replay at Kilmarnock, says manager Derek McInnes.

They trailed after 88 minutes, and again with a minute of extra time left, but Sam Cosgrove's penalty and a Connor Johnston own goal clinched victory and set up a quarter-final at St Mirren.

And McInnes believes the win can "light a fire" under Aberdeen's season.

"It's different ways to win a game of football," he told BBC Scotland.

"You can do it tactically - which it wasn't tonight - you can do it through individual performances, or through sheer guts, tenacity, a refusal to let the game go any other way than our own, and that was it."

Mohamed El Makrini's stunning overhead kick looked to have won the contest in regulation time before Andrew Considine levelled with two minutes to play.

Aberdeen took the lead a minute into extra time through Matty Kennedy, only for Eamonn Brophy, then Nicke Kabamba with four minutes left, to restore Kilmarnock's advantage before the visitors' late brace.

McInnes made three changes at the interval after an abject first half and was delighted with the reaction of his players.

"We were so wrong in the first half. We were getting overrun in the middle," he said. "But in the second half, we threw everything at it.

"When the game is needing big moments, big players and personalities are more prominent. I had my five penalty takers and, just as we're sorting out the order, big Considine turns into Ryan Giggs down the left and we get a break.

"The whole narrative if we lost would have been the first-half performance. Hopefully this can light a fire under our season and drive on for third in the league and hopefully get ourselves to a cup final."

Kilmarnock's focus is now solely on the Premiership, with Alex Dyer's side currently seventh - four points off a top-six spot.

As their cup hopes ended, the Rugby Park manager lamented his side's lack of concentration at crucial moments.

"It's a sad one to sum up," he told BBC Scotland. "Madness decisions have cost us. The game was won and we had our hands on the next round of the cup.

"They are not kids out there. They are experienced players who have been in this situation before and they should know how to see out the game.

"If people don't do their jobs, good sides punish you and that's what they've done. We blew it, simple as that."