Primera Division: Spain's top women players sign pay agreement

Players in Spain's top women's division have signed a collective agreement on pay and conditions that guarantees them a minimum salary of 16,000 euros (£13,386).

It comes after a strike by players in November that saw Primera Division fixtures postponed.

The new agreement also secures benefits for the players that include paid holiday and maternity leave.

"This is an historic day," said Spain's sports minister Irene Lozano.

"This collective agreement is very important for players who were worried about their future.

"It's also important for all Spanish women because when one group of people makes advances then so does everyone else."

Ruben Alcaine, president of the Association of Women's Football Clubs, added: "This is a moment to celebrate."