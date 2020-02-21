Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, McGinn, Scotland, Inverness, Keatings

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits he is unsure which of Ianis Hagi's feet is his strongest after he scored a left-foot strike and a right-foot free-kick in Thursday's 3-2 win against Braga at Ibrox. (Record)

"It's the most important goal of my career to date," said Joe Aribo after netting Rangers' equaliser in the Europa League last-32 first-leg tie. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie says there was a handball by Copenhagen in the run-up to Dame N'Doye's equaliser in Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw in Denmark. (Record)

"It could be a big save," said Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster after keeping out Jens Stage's spot-kick in the first-leg match. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic face a sweat over captain Scott Brown's fitness after the midfielder picked up a calf injury in Copenhagen. (Sun)

Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is making progress in his return from fracturing his ankle in December, says his club manager Dean Smith. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Craig Halkett admits struggling to control his anger when Scottish Premiership bottom side Hearts concede goals. (Edinburgh Evening News)

"I should have celebrated like him and taken my shirt off," said Andy Considine after Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes compared the defender's run and assist in Wednesday's dramatic win against Kilmarnock to one Ryan Giggs may have produced. (Sun)

Bristol Rovers are interested in signing St Johnstone winger Drey Wright when his contract runs out this summer. (Courier)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will "explore every possible means" of reversing James Keatings' controversial yellow card for simulation that resulted in a red card for the striker in Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Rangers colts. After an unsuccessful appeal, Keatings is suspended for the final. (Record)

Caley Thistle's website crashed as more than one million people tried to read their statement after Keatings' booking was not overturned. (Sun)

Ivory Coast defender Simon Deli says Club Brugge were a "more ambitious prospect" as he reveals he joined the Belgian club rather than Rangers last summer. (Nord Eclair, via the (Sun)