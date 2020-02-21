Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Malky Mackay

From the section

Steven Thompson ended the last round against singer-songwriter Be Charlotte another win with 60 points to 10 - a seventh win in 14 outings.

This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on Scottish Football Association performance director Malky Mackay, the former Celtic defender.

Scottish Premiership - week 27 Thommo Malky Mackay St Mrren v Hearts 2-2 1-2 Aberdeen v Ross County 3-0 2-0 Hamilton Academical v Motherwell 1-1 0-1 Hibernian v Livingston 2-1 2-1 St Johnstone v Rangers 1-2 0-2 Celtic v Kilmarnock 3-0 3-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

St Mirren v Hearts (Fri, 19:45 GMT)

Thommo's prediction: 2-2

Malky Mackay's prediction: 1-2

Aberdeen v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Thommo's prediction: 3-0

Malky Mackay's prediction: 2-0

Hamilton v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Malky Mackay's prediction: 0-1

Hibernian v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Malky Mackay's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v Rangers (Sun, 13:30)

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Malky Mackay's prediction: 0-2

Celtic v Kilmarnock (Sun, 15:00)

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Malky Mackay's prediction: 3-1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 70 Laura Miller 50 Jamie Gillan 40 Rory Lawson 30 Kieron Achara 30 Andrew Butchart 30 The Snuts 20 Rachel Corsie 20 Paul Craig 20 Tam & Isa 20 Stephen Gallacher 20 Josh Taylor 10 Be Charlotte 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 10 Thommo 690 Guests 480