Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Malky Mackay

Steven Thompson graphic

Steven Thompson ended the last round against singer-songwriter Be Charlotte another win with 60 points to 10 - a seventh win in 14 outings.

This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on Scottish Football Association performance director Malky Mackay, the former Celtic defender.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Sportscene Predictions: Thommo v Malky Mackay
Scottish Premiership - week 27
ThommoMalky Mackay
St Mrren v Hearts2-21-2
Aberdeen v Ross County3-02-0
Hamilton Academical v Motherwell1-10-1
Hibernian v Livingston2-12-1
St Johnstone v Rangers1-20-2
Celtic v Kilmarnock3-03-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

St Mirren v Hearts (Fri, 19:45 GMT)

St Mirren v Hearts

Thommo's prediction: 2-2

Malky Mackay's prediction: 1-2

Aberdeen v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Aberdeen v Ross County

Thommo's prediction: 3-0

Malky Mackay's prediction: 2-0

Hamilton v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton v Motherwell

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Malky Mackay's prediction: 0-1

Hibernian v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Hibs v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Malky Mackay's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v Rangers (Sun, 13:30)

St Johnstone v Rangers

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Malky Mackay's prediction: 0-2

Celtic v Kilmarnock (Sun, 15:00)

Celtic v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Malky Mackay's prediction: 3-1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
70Laura Miller
50Jamie Gillan
40Rory Lawson
30Kieron Achara
30Andrew Butchart
30The Snuts
20Rachel Corsie
20Paul Craig
20Tam & Isa
20Stephen Gallacher
20Josh Taylor
10Be Charlotte
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 10
Thommo690
Guests480
Thommo v Guests
P14W6D3L4

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport