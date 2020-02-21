Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Malky Mackay
Steven Thompson ended the last round against singer-songwriter Be Charlotte another win with 60 points to 10 - a seventh win in 14 outings.
This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on Scottish Football Association performance director Malky Mackay, the former Celtic defender.
|Scottish Premiership - week 27
|Thommo
|Malky Mackay
|St Mrren v Hearts
|2-2
|1-2
|Aberdeen v Ross County
|3-0
|2-0
|Hamilton Academical v Motherwell
|1-1
|0-1
|Hibernian v Livingston
|2-1
|2-1
|St Johnstone v Rangers
|1-2
|0-2
|Celtic v Kilmarnock
|3-0
|3-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
St Mirren v Hearts (Fri, 19:45 GMT)
Thommo's prediction: 2-2
Malky Mackay's prediction: 1-2
Aberdeen v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)
Thommo's prediction: 3-0
Malky Mackay's prediction: 2-0
Hamilton v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)
Thommo's prediction: 1-1
Malky Mackay's prediction: 0-1
Hibernian v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Malky Mackay's prediction: 2-1
St Johnstone v Rangers (Sun, 13:30)
Thommo's prediction: 1-2
Malky Mackay's prediction: 0-2
Celtic v Kilmarnock (Sun, 15:00)
Thommo's prediction: 3-1
Malky Mackay's prediction: 3-1
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|70
|Laura Miller
|50
|Jamie Gillan
|40
|Rory Lawson
|30
|Kieron Achara
|30
|Andrew Butchart
|30
|The Snuts
|20
|Rachel Corsie
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Tam & Isa
|20
|Stephen Gallacher
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Be Charlotte
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 10
|Thommo
|690
|Guests
|480
|Thommo v Guests
|P14
|W6
|D3
|L4