'A complete lacklustre work ethic' - Point boss Gray demands improvement for relegation run-in

Alan O'Sullivan is Warrenpoint's top scorer with nine goals

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray has challenged his players to "take individual responsibility for a complete lacklustre work ethic" ahead of Saturday's trip to Larne.

Gray was angered by his side's performance in last week's 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Institute.

Point are currently in the relegation play-off spot, two points above bottom-placed Stute with nine games remaining.

"There's a reason why we are where we are," said Gray.

"We need to be brave enough to bring our A-game and we didn't do that [against Institute].

"My question is when will the penny drop and these boys realise there are only nine games left and that time is massively running out? At this stage it's going right to the death."

Warrenpoint beat Carrick Rangers on 25 January to leapfrog Institute into 11th place in the table but failed to open up a five-point advantage over the north west side in last week's clash at Milltown.

Point led twice through leading scorer Alan O'Sullivan and captain Danny Wallace but were pegged back, first by Ahu Obhakhan and then by Gavin Smith's own-goal.

Point skipper Danny Wallace was on target last time out against Institute

And Gray, in his second spell at the club after succeeding Stephen McDonnell in October, has demanded an improvement as he prepares to face a Larne side who have won their last five games in all competitions.

"The game management was horrendous," added Gray.

"The free-kick we gave away for their second goal, you can't get away with that at any level of football never mind this level.

"It was not good enough in any shape or fashion and the players will take responsibility for that going into the next games."

'They play a certain way' - Glens boss McDermott on Glenavon test

At the other end of the table, Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says he is looking forward to facing Glenavon with his side having lost ground in the title race.

The Glens were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Carrick Rangers last time out and could find themselves nine points adrift of pacesetters Linfield by the time they kick-off against the Lurgan Blues on Saturday if the champions beat Crusaders on Friday night.

"Glenavon is always a hard place to go," said McDermott.

"They're organised, they play a certain way and are effective at it. They had a great result last week [beating Crusaders], so it's an interesting place to go.

"Gary [Hamilton] will have them organised but we'll be as ready as we can be and will try to go down there and get the three points."

Elsewhere on Saturday, fifth-placed Cliftonville host Ballymena United, Carrick welcome Dungannon Swifts to Taylor's Avenue and newly-crowned League Cup champions Coleraine take on Institute at the Brandywell in the early kick-off.