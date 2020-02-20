Transfer rumours: Skriniar, Tah, Alonso, Klopp, Hodgson, Lallana

Atletico Madrid's players were angry and surprised by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's complaints after they beat the Reds 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match, and think the German should focus more on his own team's shortcomings. (ESPN)

Manchester City and Barcelona will have to pay in excess of 90m euros (£75m) for Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 25, this summer. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are considering triggering the £34m release clause in 24-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Germany defender Jonathan Tah's contract. (Bild - in German)

Spanish wing-back Marcos Alonso remains a target for Inter Milan but Chelsea are set to raise their asking price for the 29-year-old. (Calicomercato - in Italian)

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says he is confident of keeping manager Roy Hodgson at the club after offering him a new contract. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea's Brazil winger Willian, 31, out of contract at the end of the season, says he has no plans to move his family from their London home. (Mail)

Inter are prepared to offer players to Verona as part of a deal for their Albania defender Marash Kumbulla, 20, who has also been linked with Liverpool. (Inside Futbol)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on signing Christian Eriksen before the 28-year-old Denmark midfielder left Tottenham for Inter Milan last month. (Manchester Evening News)

Lawro faces the stars of This Country It's the Premier League predictions

La Liga strugglers Leganes are furious Barcelona were allowed to sign Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite, 28, outside of the transfer window, and hope they will be granted the same permission to sign a striker. (AS)

Juventus and Inter are interested in signing Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri but have yet to make an official bid for the 25-year-old Italy full-back, according to his agent. (Goal.com)

Real Madrid are monitoring highly rated Rennes and France Under-21 midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 17. (Marca)

Chelsea's Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 23, will be fit to face Tottenham on Saturday having flown to Milan to have a protective mask made after breaking his nose against Manchester United on Monday. (The Athletic)

Manchester United are said to have deemed a move for West Ham midfielder Kai Corbett, 17 - a triallist at Bristol City last month - to be too expensive. (Bristol Post)

Bayern Munich's German goalkeeper Christian Fruchtl, 20, turned down a move to Liverpool last year because he was not prepared to play a substitute role. (Sport1, via Mirror)

Former Manchester United forward Robin van Persie saysSolskjaer needs to win the Europa League with attractive football to appease his critics this season. Van Persie says Jose Mourinho's Europa League win with United "didn't feel satisfying" because of the style of play. (Sun)

Brazilian defender David Luiz, 32, believes Arsenal have the necessary quality in their squad to go on and win the Europa League this season after falling at the final hurdle last year. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham's Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, 22, faces a driving ban after being caught speeding at 91mph in a built-up area in Eindhoven. (Sun)

Brazilian winger Matheus Pereira could be confirmed as a permanent West Brom player after the derby against Birmingham next month when the 23-year-old winger is set to complete 30 appearances on loan from Sporting Lisbon, which would trigger the deal under a clause in his loan move. (Express and Star)

Sunderland are offering a trial to South Shields defender Wouter Verstraaten, a 23-year-old who began his professional career with the academy at PSV. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester City have yet to sell out their most expensive tickets for the Carabao Cup final with Aston Villa on 1 March. (Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund fans are set to get a three-year away ban at Hoffenheim because of offensive banners aimed at the club's owner. (ESPN)