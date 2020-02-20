Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic: Neil Lennon disappointed at goal tally

Media playback is not supported on this device Neil Lennon says he is disappointed Celtic did not put their Europa League tie to bed.

Manager Neil Lennon said he was "disappointed" Celtic left Denmark with just one away goal after battling out a 1-1 Europa League draw in Copenhagen.

Odsonne Edouard's 24th strike this season was just one of four chances for the Frenchman in the last-32 first leg.

Callum McGregor and James Forrest also spurned clear openings for the Scottish champions.

"Going in 1-0 at half-time I felt we could've been two or three up", said Lennon.

"I thought we had good control of the first half. We gave away a poor goal from our point of view and it gave Copenhagen a huge lift psychologically.

"I felt on the counter attack we had great chances in the second half as well, so I'm disappointed we haven't come away with more goals."

Although Lennon will be rueing missed chances, his side could easily be heading into next week's second leg without their narrow away-goal advantage.

Dame N'Doye levelled the game seven minutes into the second half with Fraser Forster then saving Jens Stage's late penalty after a VAR check ruled Ryan Christie to have handballed in the box.

The fingertip stop is the the latest in a long list of vital interventions from the Southampton loanee in Celtic's Europa League run this season, and Lennon was understandably full of praise.

"He's brilliant, but that's down to the work him and Stevie Woods do behind the scenes", said Lennon.

"He's made a magnificent save."

With a crucial run of fixtures coming, the Celtic manager will be concerned about the fitness of his captain Scott Brown, who was substituted off with 73 minutes to go.

Lennon added: "We lost Brown with a calf strain, so we'll have to see how that is."