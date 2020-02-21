Rangers 3-2 Braga: Comeback victory 'right up there' for manager Steven Gerrard

Hagi's double helped Rangers secure a dramatic comeback

Manager Steven Gerrard says Rangers' 3-2 win over Braga is "right up there" with the most memorable European nights he experienced as a Liverpool player.

The former Champions League-winning captain was full of praise for his side after they roared back from 2-0 down in a thrilling late finale.

And Gerrard is urging Rangers to finish the job in Wednesday's second leg of the Europa League last-32 tie in Portugal.

"This is what Ibrox deserves," he said.

"It's what this club deserves with the amount of history and big nights there have been before. It is our responsibility to try to get as many of these nights back as we can.

"We saw some people leaving at 2-0. I'm not sure if that was the scoreline or the weather but there was a bit of negativity behind the bench, but in European football magical nights happen.

"I've experienced them as a player and I hope I experience a lot more. Tonight was right up there. We've beat a real good, dangerous team."

Rangers have stuttered since the winter break, falling 10 points behind Celtic in the title race, but one standout positive in 2020 has been the signing of Romanian Ianis Hagi.

The Genk loanee impressed again, scoring twice with father Gheorghe in attendance, while Joe Aribo equalised with a terrific virtuoso goal.

"Ianis is an outstanding talent and that stage was made for him," said Gerrard.

"It's not just talent, it's fight. He wants to win. It was him who provided the magic and spark to get us back into the game. The first goal is outstanding - to cut in on his left foot, which I think is his weak one."

Rangers travel to Portugal next Wednesday with an advantage that would have been unthinkable after an hour at Ibrox on Thursday. But top scorer Alfredo Morelos will miss out through suspension, having earned a yellow card for dissent in the first half.

"We don't want to be missing players like Alfredo with the quality he's got and the amount of goals - but it is what it is," Gerrard said.

"No one in my dressing room is getting carried away. We know it's only half-time, but what we've done tonight is put ourselves in a good position and now it's about trying to finish the job off."