Ballymena United say brawl verdict 'totally exonerated' fans of sectarianism claim

Ballymena United say the Irish FA's verdict into the recent brawl at Warrenpoint Town "totally exonerated" the club's fans of sectarianism claims.

After accepting a £750 fine for spectator misconduct at Wednesday's Irish FA hearing, the club released a statement on Thursday evening.

The statement said the club was "pleased" by the IFA disciplinary committee's findings.

It added that the sectarianism claims had been shown to be "unfounded".

The IFA disciplinary body banned Warrenpoint keeper Mark Byrne for six months - with three suspended for 18 months - as punishment for becoming involved in an altercation with spectators in injury-time which saw a fence collapse and fans spill onto the pitch.

Warrenpoint were also fined £250 for spectator misconduct.

"Ballymena United are an equal opportunities club and prides itself on drawing its supporters, players and staff from all sections of the community," said Ballymena's statement.

"Following evidence submitted by the Irish FA, the club accepted the charge of spectator misconduct. However, representatives of Ballymena United made it clear to the committee that there were unprecedented circumstances which led to the events unfolding and presented evidence supporting this.

"Whilst the club accepts the sanction, we reiterate the Irish FA's determination that there was no case to answer in relation to the alleged sectarianism."