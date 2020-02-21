Bury AFC among 11 clubs applying for North West Counties League spot

Bury FC were expelled from the English Football League in August 2019

Bury AFC, set up by fans after the Shakers were expelled from the EFL, is one of 11 clubs to have applied for a spot in the North West Counties League.

Bury FC were removed from the English Football League in August after several months of financial problems.

The NWCFL said that clubs must meet certain criteria by 31 March to be considered for a 10th-tier place.

It is understood that Bury AFC have found a ground to play at next season which meets these requirements.

The NWCFL lists them as one of two new clubs applying to play in the league next season.

"This confirms our belief that we are the only team currently with an application in to play football in Bury next season," Bury AFC said on Twitter.

The league confirmed in December that an application had been made by the new club, which is unaffiliated to Bury FC.

At the time, prospective investor Robert Benwell said it would cost £600,000 to start a new club in the lower divisions of English football.

Last week Bury FC, which still exists as a company, defaulted on a plan to help settle its debts with creditors.

The Shakers were due to play in League One this season but their opening fixtures were postponed and their expulsion from the English Football League came after a last-ditch takeover bid collapsed.