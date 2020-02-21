James Norwood: Ipswich Town striker out until April after surgery

James Norwood has scored 11 goals in 32 games this season, his last outing against AFC Wimbledon on 11 February

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood should return before the end of the season after undergoing surgery.

The club's joint-top scorer is expected to be out until April.

The operation on his adductor muscle is not related to the groin surgery he had in October when he missed two games.

"It's a blow for us and for James. It has been niggling away at him for a while. He'll be back before the end of the season," manager Paul Lambert told the club website.

Norwood has scored 11 goals this season after a summer move from Tranmere Rovers, where he scored 55 goals in two seasons to help the club win back-to-back promotion from the National League to League One.