First Half ends, Hibernian 1, Inverness CT 0.
Hibernian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 6McGinn
- 18Jackson
- 4Hanlon
- 10BoyleBooked at 8mins
- 3Whittaker
- 15Docherty
- 16Stevenson
- 23Allan
- 9Doidge
- 13McNulty
Substitutes
- 7Horgan
- 8Slivka
- 20Hallberg
- 24McGregor
- 27Bogdan
- 40Omeonga
- 47Gullan
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 22McKay
- 12McHattie
- 3TremarcoBooked at 22mins
- 8CarsonBooked at 18mins
- 24TraffordBooked at 14mins
- 11Walsh
- 7Keatings
- 10Doran Cogan
- 9White
Substitutes
- 17Storey
- 19Todorov
- 21MacKay
- 26Harper
- 28MacGregor
- 41Russell
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Foul by Scott Allan (Hibernian).
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Inverness CT 0. Adam Jackson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Doidge.
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Adam Jackson (Hibernian).
Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Adam Jackson (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Attempt saved. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Penalty saved! Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty Hibernian. Marc McNulty draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Attempt blocked. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Charlie Trafford.
Attempt blocked. Scott Allan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
Booking
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Hibernian).
Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
David Carson (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Booking
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Booking
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
