Pitch inspections before St Mirren v Hearts & Partick Thistle v Dunfermline
- From the section Scottish
There will be pitch inspections before Friday's St Mirren v Hearts match and Saturday's Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic game.
Following heavy rain in the west of Scotland, St Mirren's Simple Digital Arena will be inspected at 15:30 GMT on Friday.
Hearts' Scottish Premiership visit to Paisley is scheduled for 19:45.
And there will be a 10:00 inspection on Saturday at Firhill before Thistle's Championship meeting with the Pars.
Last weekend, four Saturday fixtures were postponed, with Rangers v Livingston pushed back 24 hours to Sunday.