Aberdeen: Derek McInnes wants side's cup performance in league games

Derek McInnes celebrates his Aberdeen side reaching the Scottish Cup last eight

Aberdeen have to treat their remaining Scottish Premiership games like cup ties as they aim to cement third place, says manager Derek McInnes.

The Pittodrie side reached the Scottish Cup quarter-finals after a 4-3 extra-time win over Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

And McInnes hopes the dramatic victory can be a springboard for their final 11 league games.

"We've got to play cup football through our league," said McInnes before Saturday's game with Ross County.

"The real connection from the supporters and the players at the end of the game - that's what we want. It's what's needed at any club, it was good to see everybody celebrate as one."

As well as the team taking confidence from a hard-fought victory at Rugby Park, the midweek game also marked Sam Cosgrove's 22nd goal of the season - his first after seven games without scoring.

The striker says the spot-kick takes "a little" weight off his shoulders, and while Curtis Main has started ahead of him in the past three games, he thinks they work well as a partnership.

"I think me and Curtis complement each other well," he said. "It's not just two big lads upfront, I think we can both do the big man and small number 10 role.

"For Matty Kennedy's goal in extra-time, I won the flick-on and Curtis made the run, and we got a goal from it.

"It's tough when you find yourself as a striker in a bit of a barren patch, I've not had that for the last 12 months, I've been scoring relatively freely.

"It does play on your mind a little, but now I've got that goal it should take a little weight off my shoulders and hopefully I've broken that duck."