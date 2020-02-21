Tommy Smith: Sunderland sign ex-Ipswich Town defender until end of season

Tommy Smith has also had loan spells at Stevenage, Brentford and Colchester during his career

Sunderland have signed former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 29-year-old has joined to provide cover following a potentially season-ending injury to Bailey Wright.

Smith most recently played Major League Soccer for Colorado Rapids in the USA but rejected a new contract last year.

"I see myself as a leader on and off the pitch so hopefully I can use that to be a good addition," he said.

"I know a lot about the club - the history and the fan base. I am delighted to be a part of it and hopefully I can help push the team up towards the Championship."

New Zealand international Smith spent 11 years with Ipswich, scoring 23 goals in 268 appearances in all competitions, before joining Colorado in January 2018.

He played for the Kiwis at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, appearing in all three first-round group games.