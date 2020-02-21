Glasgow City: Rangers set to sign Scotland defender Nicola Docherty

Nicola Docherty is poised to sign a three-year professional deal with Rangers

Scotland defender Nicola Docherty is set to join Rangers as the Old Firm continue their attempts to end Glasgow City's dominance of Scottish football.

The City left-back will sign a three-year deal with Gregory Vignal's side, who have recently become professional.

Docherty, 27, was part of the Scotland squad for last summer's World Cup and has 21 caps.

And more players could yet leave City, who have won the last 13 SWPL titles.

Sam Kerr, who earned a Scotland call up for the Pinatar Cup, youth international Kirsty Howat, and full international Rachel McLauchlan have also been the subject of interest from Rangers.

All three, as well as Docherty, were absent from the Glasgow City squad as they lost 2-1 to Celtic in their season opener on Friday.

However, with the transfer window closing on Sunday, all four players remain part of the City set-up and the club insists they are under contract.

"There has been interest from Rangers, but there has also been interest from many other teams for our players," said City's club manager Laura Montgomery.

"Players sign and commit themselves to a club for a season. I don't think football could operate every time a player was a little bit unhappy and was allowed to go.

"If that was the case, anybody who was on the subs' bench would be released on a Monday morning."