Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, SC Paderborn 07 2.
Bayern Munich 3-2 SC Paderborn: Robert Lewandowski scores late winner
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich moved four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with victory over bottom side Paderborn.
Lewandowski struck an 88th-minute winner from Serge Gnabry's cross after Sven Michel had drawn Paderborn level for a second time with 15 minutes left.
Gnabry gave Bayern a 25th-minute lead but an error by Manuel Neuer saw Dennis Srbeny make it 1-1 before half-time.
RB Leipzig can close the gap to one point if they beat Schalke on Saturday.
It appeared reigning champions Bayern, who edged the reverse fixture 3-2 in September, would hand Leipzig the chance to go top until Lewandowski's late winner as they struggled to make their dominance count against strugglers Paderborn at Allianz Arena.
Gnabry's composed opener was cancelled out after Neuer raced out from his box only to be beaten to the ball by Srbeny, who then took full advantage.
After Lewandowski restored the host's advantage from close range, Neuer then parried Dennis Jastrzembski's shot into the path of Michel as Bayern were pegged back once more.
The prolific Lewandowski shot over as Bayern chased victory, before the Poland international rescued the three points in the closing stages to take his season tally to a staggering 38 goals in 32 club matches.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 27Alaba
- 21HernándezBooked at 54mins
- 2OdriozolaSubstituted forComanat 63'minutes
- 24TolissoSubstituted forZirkzeeat 87'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 19Davies
- 22Gnabry
- 10CoutinhoSubstituted forMüllerat 63'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 11Cuisance
- 15Arp
- 16Dajaku
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- 33Mai
- 34Batista Meier
- 35Zirkzee
Paderborn
- 17Zingerle
- 20Jans
- 5Strohdiek
- 13Schonlau
- 38HoltmannSubstituted forJastrzembskiat 29'minutes
- 9Pröger
- 8GjasulaBooked at 34mins
- 39Vasiliadis
- 22Antwi-AdjeiBooked at 84mins
- 18SrbenySubstituted forFridjónssonat 81'minutes
- 30MambaSubstituted forMichelat 53'minutesBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 2Hünemeier
- 6Fridjónsson
- 7Ritter
- 11Michel
- 21Huth
- 24Kapic
- 25Dräger
- 31Zolinski
- 32Jastrzembski
- Referee:
- Markus Schmidt
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, SC Paderborn 07 2.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sebastian Schonlau.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, SC Paderborn 07 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Joshua Zirkzee replaces Corentin Tolisso.
Offside, SC Paderborn 07. Dennis Jastrzembski tries a through ball, but Sven Michel is caught offside.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Booking
Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07).
Thiago (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07).
Substitution
Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Samúel Kári Fridjónsson replaces Dennis Srbeny.
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Laurent Jans.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, SC Paderborn 07 2. Sven Michel (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Dennis Jastrzembski (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christian Strohdiek.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Strohdiek (SC Paderborn 07).
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, SC Paderborn 07 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Attempt missed. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Hand ball by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Manuel Neuer tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Leopold Zingerle.
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Álvaro Odriozola.
Attempt saved. Sven Michel (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Sven Michel (SC Paderborn 07) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, SC Paderborn 07. Sebastian Schonlau tries a through ball, but Sven Michel is caught offside.
Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (FC Bayern München).
Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, SC Paderborn 07. Dennis Jastrzembski tries a through ball, but Sven Michel is caught offside.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Philippe Coutinho is caught offside.
Offside, SC Paderborn 07. Leopold Zingerle tries a through ball, but Dennis Srbeny is caught offside.