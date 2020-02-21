Bayern Munich 3-2 SC Paderborn: Robert Lewandowski scores late winner

Robert Lewandowski has 11 goals in his last 10 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich moved four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with victory over bottom side Paderborn.

Lewandowski struck an 88th-minute winner from Serge Gnabry's cross after Sven Michel had drawn Paderborn level for a second time with 15 minutes left.

Gnabry gave Bayern a 25th-minute lead but an error by Manuel Neuer saw Dennis Srbeny make it 1-1 before half-time.

RB Leipzig can close the gap to one point if they beat Schalke on Saturday.

It appeared reigning champions Bayern, who edged the reverse fixture 3-2 in September, would hand Leipzig the chance to go top until Lewandowski's late winner as they struggled to make their dominance count against strugglers Paderborn at Allianz Arena.

Gnabry's composed opener was cancelled out after Neuer raced out from his box only to be beaten to the ball by Srbeny, who then took full advantage.

After Lewandowski restored the host's advantage from close range, Neuer then parried Dennis Jastrzembski's shot into the path of Michel as Bayern were pegged back once more.

The prolific Lewandowski shot over as Bayern chased victory, before the Poland international rescued the three points in the closing stages to take his season tally to a staggering 38 goals in 32 club matches.