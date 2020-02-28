West Ham United v Southampton

Tomas Soucek faces three weeks out after injuring his hip against Liverpool last Monday.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham loan signing Tomas Soucek faces three weeks out after sustaining a hip injury.

Ryan Fredericks had surgery on his damaged shoulder ligaments earlier this week and is expected to be out for around six weeks.

Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters returns after missing the win over Aston Villa because of a calf injury.

Nathan Redmond remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: West Ham's performance at Anfield showed cause for optimism but a positive display and another defeat simply isn't good enough given the situation they find themselves in - only results matter at this point.

The Hammers' next four games after Saturday are against sides competing for European places, so the pressure is on to get maximum points against Southampton.

There is a planned protest ahead of the game, but the fans showed on Monday night it is possible to air your grievances and get behind the team; they're going to have to show the same level of loyalty at the London Stadium on Saturday.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "At home we've had very tight games, and [against] West Ham we were without any chances.

"With two big mistakes we went two down and then it was difficult. So we're really keen to show a better performance because we have to.

"It's important to go there with all the self-confidence we've created in away games and show a different face."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are looking for a fifth consecutive league win over Southampton.

The Hammers have won 17 Premier League games against Southampton, more than against any other side.

The last three meetings at the London Stadium have ended 3-0, with West Ham winning on the two most recent occasions.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost four of their last five league games and are winless in seven.

They won their first two competitive fixtures under David Moyes, but are since winless in eight matches in all competitions (D2, L6).

The Hammers have earned just 12 points at the London Stadium this season - no other Premier League side has picked up fewer points at home.

They have lost their last 17 Premier League games when conceding the first goal, the longest current run in the division.

In all, West Ham have dropped an unrivalled 22 points from leading positions in the Premier League this season.

The Hammers have used 28 players in the Premier League in 2019-20 - only Tottenham have used more.

Jarrod Bowen has finished on the losing team in all nine of his Premier League appearances: seven for Hull City, two for West Ham.

Southampton