Watford v Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool can set a new English top-flight record of 19 consecutive league wins on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson may start winger Ismaila Sarr, who was eased back from injury as a substitute against Manchester United last Sunday.

Kiko Femenia could also be included, while fellow right-back Daryl Janmaat returned to training this week.

Liverpool's James Milner will again be absent with a slight muscle problem but could return for Tuesday's FA Cup tie with Chelsea.

Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri remain on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: It was at Vicarage Road in August 2017 that Liverpool's current front three were first unleashed; Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all scored - of course they did.

Those three have now started 69 Premier League games together, scoring 105 goals in those fixtures. The latest of those goals secured an 18th consecutive league win despite a patchy display against West Ham on Monday.

Watford actually drew that game back in the summer of 2017; Miguel Britos scored a last-minute equaliser in a six-goal thriller. That's the last time the Hornets scored against Klopp's team. Liverpool have since hit 15 against them without reply.

Watford desperately need a win after taking a solitary point from their last five games - but this might not be the day.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson: "We have got our own agenda and that is to save our own season. If the players can prove they are capable of playing against the best side in the country - I think that's the motivation the players need.

"We have to win games for our own season - not to change history for another club. It's about our season, our circumstances.

"If you go into games writing them off because you are playing against a top side, you limit your opportunities to pick up points. We have to go out there and give it our best. If we are at our best, and they are not, then who knows."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We have to be 100% ready for these fights. That's what I love about my boys, when it's not clicking they don't lose desire, it is the other way.

"It will be tough and very physical - they'll show how much it means for them, we have to make sure we show what it means for us."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last eight league meetings, winning the most recent four by an aggregate of 15-0.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored more Premier League goals against Watford than they have versus any other side in the competition: 27 in nine games.

Watford have lost a club record 19 top-flight matches to Liverpool.

Watford

Watford are without a win in five Premier League fixtures (D2, L3), having managed four victories in their first six league matches under Nigel Pearson.

The Hornets have conceded nine goals in four league games, compared to only four goals against in Pearson's first seven league matches.

They have scored just five goals in their last six matches in all competitions.

All 24 of their Premier League goals this season have been scored from inside the penalty area. In Premier League history, there has been just two occasions of a team scoring all of their goals from inside the area, with Middlesbrough and Manchester City both doing so in 1995-96.

Liverpool