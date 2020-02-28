Newcastle United v Burnley

Steve Bruce's side have failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January 2016. They last went four games without a top-flight goal in September 2015.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is available after six matches out with a hamstring injury.

Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth may also return but loan signing Valentino Lazaro is suspended.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has top scorer Chris Wood fit again after a hamstring problem.

Ashley Barnes and Matt Lowton remain absent, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will miss out after a minor setback in his recovery from injury.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on his side's lack of goals: "We haven't created enough and done enough.

"We were a threat on the counter attack; I think that's waned over the last few weeks so we have to maybe try something different and see if we can create more chances and score more goals."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "There have been a couple of blips, of course, which often happens in the Premier League. But, generally, I think we've shown strong signs we are continuing to move the team forward.

"That's something I've believed is important year-on-year. The work's not done and there is plenty of work to do.

"But it's fair to say we've got ourselves in a very healthy position at the moment."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley could do the league double over Newcastle for the first time since 1960-61, when the Clarets were reigning First Division champions.

The Magpies haven't lost a home league game against Burnley since April 1976, winning three and drawing three since.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have managed just one win in nine Premier League games (D3, L5).

Their three most recent league goals have been scored in the 94th minute or later.

There have been just 24 goals scored in their 13 Premier League home games this season, the fewest at any top-flight ground this season. Only in 1980-81 has St James' Park had a lower goals-per-game ratio than the 1.8 this season.

Only Crystal Palace have scored fewer league goals at home than Newcastle's 12 this season, but only Liverpool have a better defensive home record than the Magpies.

There has not been a penalty awarded in a Premier League match involving Newcastle this season.

Burnley