Alloa Athletic v Ayr United
Line-ups
Alloa
- 51Wright
- 22Stirling
- 2Taggart
- 3Dick
- 18Malcolm
- 7Cawley
- 11Flannigan
- 6Hetherington
- 10Trouten
- 17O'Hara
- 19Thomson
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 12Banks
- 15Connelly
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Wilson
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Houston
- 15Bell
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 3Harvie
- 4Kerr
- 11McCowan
- 30Kelly
- 8Malley
- 10Forrest
- 16Drinan
Substitutes
- 2Muirhead
- 7Moffat
- 12Tiffoney
- 19Hare-Reid
- 24Murphy
- 27Smith
- 28Gillespie
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match report to follow.