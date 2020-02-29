Scottish Championship
Alloa15:00Ayr
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Ayr United

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 51Wright
  • 22Stirling
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 18Malcolm
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Flannigan
  • 6Hetherington
  • 10Trouten
  • 17O'Hara
  • 19Thomson

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 12Banks
  • 15Connelly
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Wilson

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Houston
  • 15Bell
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 3Harvie
  • 4Kerr
  • 11McCowan
  • 30Kelly
  • 8Malley
  • 10Forrest
  • 16Drinan

Substitutes

  • 2Muirhead
  • 7Moffat
  • 12Tiffoney
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 24Murphy
  • 27Smith
  • 28Gillespie
Referee:
Greg Aitken

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd25183451193257
2Inverness CT2412393327639
3Dundee2410683031-136
4Ayr23112103633335
5Arbroath24104102325-234
6Morton2595113848-1032
7Dunfermline2494113734331
8Alloa2569103141-1027
9Queen of Sth2475122632-626
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
