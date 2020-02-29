Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Morton0

Queen of the South v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Stewart
  • 2Mercer
  • 4Kilday
  • 18Semple
  • 3Holt
  • 15Lyon
  • 6Pybus
  • 23Wilson
  • 25Paton
  • 9Hamilton
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 5Ledger
  • 8Kidd
  • 10Oliver
  • 19Petravicius
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay

Morton

  • 20Rogers
  • 2Tumilty
  • 5McGinty
  • 30Baird
  • 16Strapp
  • 6Jacobs
  • 8McAlister
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 29Colville
  • 19Cadden
  • 12Orsi

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4McLean
  • 7Millar
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11McHugh
  • 15McGuffie
  • 18Blues
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Live Text

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd26184451193258
2Inverness CT2412393327639
3Ayr24113103633336
4Dundee2410683031-136
5Arbroath24104102325-234
6Morton2696113848-1033
7Dunfermline2595113734332
8Alloa26610103141-1028
9Queen of Sth2576122632-627
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport