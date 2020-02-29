Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee United
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 50Fon Williams
- 2Comrie
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 5Murray
- 13Ross
- 21Paton
- 12Turner
- 23Thomas
- 10Afolabi
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 4Martin
- 7Thomson
- 8Beadling
- 20Gill
- 24Edwards
- 26Todd
- 27McCann
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 44Watson
- 5Connolly
- 17Robson
- 23Harkes
- 4Powers
- 8Pawlett
- 27Appere
- 14Bingham
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 3Sporle
- 6Reynolds
- 7McMullan
- 13Mehmet
- 21Glass
- 22Freeman
- 43Neilson
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Live Text
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
