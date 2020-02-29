Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Dundee Utd0

Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee United

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 50Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 5Murray
  • 13Ross
  • 21Paton
  • 12Turner
  • 23Thomas
  • 10Afolabi
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 4Martin
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Beadling
  • 20Gill
  • 24Edwards
  • 26Todd
  • 27McCann

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 44Watson
  • 5Connolly
  • 17Robson
  • 23Harkes
  • 4Powers
  • 8Pawlett
  • 27Appere
  • 14Bingham
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 3Sporle
  • 6Reynolds
  • 7McMullan
  • 13Mehmet
  • 21Glass
  • 22Freeman
  • 43Neilson
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Live Text

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd26184451193258
2Inverness CT2412393327639
3Ayr24113103633336
4Dundee2410683031-136
5Arbroath24104102325-234
6Morton2696113848-1033
7Dunfermline2595113734332
8Alloa26610103141-1028
9Queen of Sth2576122632-627
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport