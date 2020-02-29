Scottish Championship
DundeePArbroathP
Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch

Dundee v Arbroath

Live Text

This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd25183451193257
2Inverness CT2412393327639
3Dundee2410683031-136
4Ayr23112103633335
5Arbroath24104102325-234
6Morton2595113848-1032
7Dunfermline2494113734331
8Alloa2569103141-1027
9Queen of Sth2475122632-626
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
