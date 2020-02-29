Scottish League One
Dumbarton0Raith Rovers0

Dumbarton v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 25Wardrop
  • 22McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 3Quitongo
  • 10McCluskey
  • 6Carswell
  • 4Langan
  • 14McKee
  • 15Jones
  • 24Crossan

Substitutes

  • 2Crawford
  • 7Quitongo
  • 11Forbes
  • 12Pettigrew
  • 17Layne
  • 20Wilson

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Miller
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 7Dingwall
  • 29Baird
  • 37Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 5Mendy
  • 11Anderson
  • 14MacLean
  • 17Munro
  • 18Watson
  • 21Tait
  • 22Bowie
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Live Text

Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers26148446301650
2Falkirk26139448153348
3Airdrieonians27137737261146
4East Fife2712964435945
5Montrose25123104135639
6Dumbarton2696113242-1033
7Clyde2677122940-1128
8Peterhead2675143041-1126
9Forfar2666142543-1824
10Stranraer25210132752-2516
