Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
Dumbarton v Raith Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 25Wardrop
- 22McGeever
- 5Neill
- 3Quitongo
- 10McCluskey
- 6Carswell
- 4Langan
- 14McKee
- 15Jones
- 24Crossan
Substitutes
- 2Crawford
- 7Quitongo
- 11Forbes
- 12Pettigrew
- 17Layne
- 20Wilson
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 2Miller
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 12Matthews
- 8Hendry
- 15Spencer
- 7Dingwall
- 29Baird
- 37Armstrong
Substitutes
- 5Mendy
- 11Anderson
- 14MacLean
- 17Munro
- 18Watson
- 21Tait
- 22Bowie
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Live Text
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.