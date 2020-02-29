Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Forfar Athletic v East Fife
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Bain
- 4Meechan
- 5Whyte
- 3Coll
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 6Irvine
- 8Tapping
- 11Barr
- 7McKenzie
- 9Doris
Substitutes
- 12Robertson
- 14MacKintosh
- 15Leitch
- 16Coupe
- 17Aitken
- 21McGuff
East Fife
- 1Long
- 4Murdoch
- 5Dunlop
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 20Morrison
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 7Denholm
- 9Wallace
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 2Dunsmore
- 6Watson
- 10Smith
- 12McConville
- 14Watt
- 17Baker
- 21Hart
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Live Text
Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Bobby Barr (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, East Fife 1. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Wallace with a cross following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.