Scottish League One
Forfar0East Fife1

Forfar Athletic v East Fife

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 4Meechan
  • 5Whyte
  • 3Coll
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 6Irvine
  • 8Tapping
  • 11Barr
  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Doris

Substitutes

  • 12Robertson
  • 14MacKintosh
  • 15Leitch
  • 16Coupe
  • 17Aitken
  • 21McGuff

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 4Murdoch
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 20Morrison
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 7Denholm
  • 9Wallace
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 6Watson
  • 10Smith
  • 12McConville
  • 14Watt
  • 17Baker
  • 21Hart
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Live Text

Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).

Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Bobby Barr (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, East Fife 1. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Wallace with a cross following a corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers26148446301650
2Falkirk26139448153348
3Airdrieonians27137737261146
4East Fife2712964435945
5Montrose25123104135639
6Dumbarton2696113242-1033
7Clyde2677122940-1128
8Peterhead2675143041-1126
9Forfar2666142543-1824
10Stranraer25210132752-2516
