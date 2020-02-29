Hand ball by Russell McLean (Montrose).
Montrose v Airdrieonians
-
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 11Milne
- 8Watson
- 22Ballantyne
- 7Webster
- 10McLean
- 20Lyons
Substitutes
- 9Hawke
- 12Niang
- 16Johnston
- 17Quinn
- 18Campbell
- 19Callaghan
- 21Lennox
Airdrieonians
- 20Gallacher
- 2MacDonald
- 6Fordyce
- 4Kerr
- 19McCann
- 12McKay
- 8Wedderburn
- 24Murray
- 18Millar
- 7Thomson
- 22Ryan
Substitutes
- 1Hutton
- 5Crighton
- 10Hawkshaw
- 11Roy
- 14Roberts
- 15Carrick
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Live Text
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).
Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.