Scottish League One
Montrose0Airdrieonians0

Montrose v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 11Milne
  • 8Watson
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 7Webster
  • 10McLean
  • 20Lyons

Substitutes

  • 9Hawke
  • 12Niang
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Quinn
  • 18Campbell
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Lennox

Airdrieonians

  • 20Gallacher
  • 2MacDonald
  • 6Fordyce
  • 4Kerr
  • 19McCann
  • 12McKay
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 24Murray
  • 18Millar
  • 7Thomson
  • 22Ryan

Substitutes

  • 1Hutton
  • 5Crighton
  • 10Hawkshaw
  • 11Roy
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Carrick
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Live Text

Hand ball by Russell McLean (Montrose).

Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).

Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers26148446301650
2Falkirk26139448153348
3Airdrieonians27137737261146
4East Fife2712964435945
5Montrose25123104135639
6Dumbarton2696113242-1033
7Clyde2677122940-1128
8Peterhead2675143041-1126
9Forfar2666142543-1824
10Stranraer25210132752-2516
View full Scottish League One table

