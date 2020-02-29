Scottish League One
Clyde1Falkirk0

Clyde v Falkirk

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Lang
  • 6Grant
  • 3Livingstone
  • 7Cunningham
  • 4McNiff
  • 8McStay
  • 11Love
  • 10Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Rumsby
  • 14Rankin
  • 15Johnston
  • 16Wylde
  • 17Smith
  • 18Howie
  • 21McGee

Falkirk

  • 31Mutch
  • 2Doyle
  • 4Buchanan
  • 15Hall
  • 3Dixon
  • 21Telfer
  • 16Miller
  • 6Gomis
  • 7Connolly
  • 18Sammon
  • 29McMillan

Substitutes

  • 5Durnan
  • 8McShane
  • 12Ferrie
  • 14Longridge
  • 23De Vita
  • 99Miller
Referee:
David Dickinson

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Falkirk 0. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers26148446301650
2Falkirk261310348143449
3Airdrieonians27137737261146
4East Fife2712964435945
5Montrose25123104135639
6Dumbarton2696113242-1033
7Peterhead2675143041-1126
8Clyde2668122840-1226
9Forfar2666142543-1824
10Stranraer25210132752-2516
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories