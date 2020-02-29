Goal! Clyde 1, Falkirk 0. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Clyde v Falkirk
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Lang
- 6Grant
- 3Livingstone
- 7Cunningham
- 4McNiff
- 8McStay
- 11Love
- 10Lamont
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Rumsby
- 14Rankin
- 15Johnston
- 16Wylde
- 17Smith
- 18Howie
- 21McGee
Falkirk
- 31Mutch
- 2Doyle
- 4Buchanan
- 15Hall
- 3Dixon
- 21Telfer
- 16Miller
- 6Gomis
- 7Connolly
- 18Sammon
- 29McMillan
Substitutes
- 5Durnan
- 8McShane
- 12Ferrie
- 14Longridge
- 23De Vita
- 99Miller
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt missed. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.