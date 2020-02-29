Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Brechin City v Stirling Albion
-
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1McMinn
- 5HillBooked at 3mins
- 2Petkov
- 6Page
- 7Hamilton
- 4McCabe
- 8McCord
- 11Allan
- 3Strachan
- 10Scott
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 12Duncanson
- 14Reekie
- 15McIntosh
- 16Watt
- 17Inglis
- 18McManus
- 21O'Neil
Stirling
- 1Hogarth
- 5McLean
- 4Banner
- 6McGregor
- 3Creaney
- 8Docherty
- 7Wilson
- 10Nguene Bikey
- 2McGeachie
- 11Duffy
- 9Wright
Substitutes
- 12Jardine
- 14Nicoll
- 15Willis
- 16Hughes
- 17Stott
- 18Heaver
- 19Mackin
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Live Text
Foul by Alex Petkov (Brechin City).
Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion).
Booking
Dougie Hill (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rhys McCabe (Brechin City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.