Scottish League Two
Brechin0Stirling0

Brechin City v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1McMinn
  • 5HillBooked at 3mins
  • 2Petkov
  • 6Page
  • 7Hamilton
  • 4McCabe
  • 8McCord
  • 11Allan
  • 3Strachan
  • 10Scott
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 12Duncanson
  • 14Reekie
  • 15McIntosh
  • 16Watt
  • 17Inglis
  • 18McManus
  • 21O'Neil

Stirling

  • 1Hogarth
  • 5McLean
  • 4Banner
  • 6McGregor
  • 3Creaney
  • 8Docherty
  • 7Wilson
  • 10Nguene Bikey
  • 2McGeachie
  • 11Duffy
  • 9Wright

Substitutes

  • 12Jardine
  • 14Nicoll
  • 15Willis
  • 16Hughes
  • 17Stott
  • 18Heaver
  • 19Mackin
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Live Text

Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Foul by Alex Petkov (Brechin City).

Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion).

Booking

Dougie Hill (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rhys McCabe (Brechin City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers26193463313260
2Edinburgh City26164645271852
3Elgin26107942311137
4Cowdenbeath2411493230237
5Queen's Park27107103535037
6Stirling2596103025533
7Annan Athletic2694133352-1931
8Stenhousemuir2677123245-1328
9Albion2466123646-1024
10Brechin2646162955-2618
View full Scottish League Two table

