Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir0Cove Rangers0

Stenhousemuir v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Burns
  • 4Armstrong
  • 5Wilson
  • 21Tiffoney
  • 6Moore
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 22Harkins
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 33Spence
  • 23Biabi

Substitutes

  • 3McIlduff
  • 7McBrearty
  • 9McGuigan
  • 11Massougahou
  • 14Watters
  • 17Terry
  • 19Munro

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 12Higgins
  • 6Strachan
  • 3Milne
  • 8Yule
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 10Watson
  • 9Megginson
  • 20McAllister

Substitutes

  • 2Leighton
  • 7Mulligan
  • 17Redman
  • 18Brown
  • 21McCafferty
  • 22Meekison
Referee:
Craig Napier

Live Text

Attempt saved. Broque Watson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Armstrong.

Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers26193463313260
2Edinburgh City26164645271852
3Elgin26107942311137
4Cowdenbeath2411493230237
5Queen's Park27107103535037
6Stirling2596103025533
7Annan Athletic2694133352-1931
8Stenhousemuir2677123245-1328
9Albion2466123646-1024
10Brechin2646162955-2618
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories