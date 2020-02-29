Attempt saved. Broque Watson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Stenhousemuir v Cove Rangers
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Burns
- 4Armstrong
- 5Wilson
- 21Tiffoney
- 6Moore
- 12McLaughlin
- 22Harkins
- 10Hopkirk
- 33Spence
- 23Biabi
Substitutes
- 3McIlduff
- 7McBrearty
- 9McGuigan
- 11Massougahou
- 14Watters
- 17Terry
- 19Munro
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 5Ross
- 12Higgins
- 6Strachan
- 3Milne
- 8Yule
- 24Fyvie
- 4Scully
- 10Watson
- 9Megginson
- 20McAllister
Substitutes
- 2Leighton
- 7Mulligan
- 17Redman
- 18Brown
- 21McCafferty
- 22Meekison
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Attempt missed. Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Armstrong.
Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.