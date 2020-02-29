Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Albion Rovers v Elgin City
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Lynas
- 4McAllister
- 5Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 11Scally
- 8Graham
- 6Hunter
- 7Roberts
- 10Byrne
- 9East
Substitutes
- 12See
- 14Breadner
- 15Paterson
- 16Morena
- 17Potts
- 18Phillips
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Spark
- 5Bronsky
- 4Graham
- 3MacPhee
- 7Cooper
- 6Dingwall
- 8Cameron
- 11MacKay
- 9Hester
- 10Omar
Substitutes
- 12O'Keefe
- 14McDonald
- 15Sopel
- 16MacEwan
- 17Wilson
- 18Hay
- 21Kelly
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Live Text
Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Elgin City 2. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Brian Cameron.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Elgin City 1. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Elgin City 1. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.