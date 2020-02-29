Scottish League Two
Albion1Elgin2

Albion Rovers v Elgin City

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 4McAllister
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 11Scally
  • 8Graham
  • 6Hunter
  • 7Roberts
  • 10Byrne
  • 9East

Substitutes

  • 12See
  • 14Breadner
  • 15Paterson
  • 16Morena
  • 17Potts
  • 18Phillips
  • 19A

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Spark
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4Graham
  • 3MacPhee
  • 7Cooper
  • 6Dingwall
  • 8Cameron
  • 11MacKay
  • 9Hester
  • 10Omar

Substitutes

  • 12O'Keefe
  • 14McDonald
  • 15Sopel
  • 16MacEwan
  • 17Wilson
  • 18Hay
  • 21Kelly
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Live Text

Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Elgin City 2. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Brian Cameron.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Elgin City 1. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Elgin City 1. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers26193463313260
2Edinburgh City26164645271852
3Elgin26107942311137
4Cowdenbeath2411493230237
5Queen's Park27107103535037
6Stirling2596103025533
7Annan Athletic2694133352-1931
8Stenhousemuir2677123245-1328
9Albion2466123646-1024
10Brechin2646162955-2618
