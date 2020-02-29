Scottish League Two
Queen's Park0Annan Athletic0

Queen's Park v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 2Finnie
  • 8Morrison
  • 5Grant
  • 3Doig
  • 4Slater
  • 6Davidson
  • 11MacLean
  • 7King
  • 10Galt
  • 9Kouider-Aissa

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Lidouren
  • 15Little
  • 16Grant
  • 17Jamieson
  • 18Main
  • 20Bell

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hewitt
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Ballantyne
  • 11Flanagan
  • 8Wooding-Holt
  • 4Docherty
  • 7Joseph
  • 9Muir
  • 10McLear

Substitutes

  • 12Avci
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Bradley
  • 16McLean
  • 17Wilkie
  • 18Murphy
  • 20Nade
Referee:
Steven Reid

Live Text

Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

