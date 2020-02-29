Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Queen's Park v Annan Athletic
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 2Finnie
- 8Morrison
- 5Grant
- 3Doig
- 4Slater
- 6Davidson
- 11MacLean
- 7King
- 10Galt
- 9Kouider-Aissa
- 12Moore
- 14Lidouren
- 15Little
- 16Grant
- 17Jamieson
- 18Main
- 20Bell
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hewitt
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Ballantyne
- 11Flanagan
- 8Wooding-Holt
- 4Docherty
- 7Joseph
- 9Muir
- 10McLear
- 12Avci
- 14Sonkur
- 15Bradley
- 16McLean
- 17Wilkie
- 18Murphy
- 20Nade
- Steven Reid
Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.