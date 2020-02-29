Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Central Park, Scotland

Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Rae
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Todd
  • 5Barr
  • 3Swann
  • 8Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 10Thomas
  • 9Taylor
  • 7Cox
  • 11Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Valentine
  • 14Pyper
  • 15Pollock
  • 16Allan
  • 17Whyte
  • 18Easton
  • 19Sneddon

Edinburgh City

  • 21Mason
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 6Laird
  • 8Brown
  • 14Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 22Henderson
  • 20Savoury
  • 9Henderson
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 1Antell
  • 11Sinclair
  • 12Wilson
  • 15Kane
  • 18Holmes
  • 26Court
  • 33Harris
Referee:
Chris Graham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers25192463313259
2Edinburgh City25163645271851
3Cowdenbeath2311393230236
4Queen's Park26106103535036
5Elgin2597940301034
6Stirling2495103025532
7Annan Athletic2593133352-1930
8Stenhousemuir2576123245-1327
9Albion2366113544-924
10Brechin2545162955-2617
