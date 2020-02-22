Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Newcastle, Hibs, St Mirren, Hagi, William Hill, Morelos, Ritchie, Genk

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has revealed that the Ibrox club are working to secure on-loan Genk midfielder Ianis Hagi, who scored a double in Thursday's Europa League win over Braga, on a permanent transfer. (Scottish Sun)

Having watched his son score twice against Braga on Thursday at Ibrox, Romania legend Gheorghe Hagi says Rangers are an ideal fit for 21-year-old Ianis, who is on loan from Genk. (Daily Record)

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce says talks are ongoing over a new contract for 30-year-old former Scotland winger Matt Ritchie. (Shields Gazette)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says he will follow Livingston's example and search for gems to sign from Scotland's lower leagues. (Edinburgh Evening News)

William Hill and the Scottish FA have announced that the betting firm will terminate its decade-long sponsorship of the Scottish Cup at the end of the current season. (The Scotsman)

The Scottish FA is comfortable with the loss of William Hill as its Scottish Cup sponsor following the backlash over betting companies' involvement in football and is confident of finding a replacement, while the bookmaker is of the view that football is too crowded with gambling brands, many of which are not even in the UK market. (Daily Record)

St Mirren are poised to become Scotland's latest fan-owned club by 2021 after St Mirren Independent Supporters Association voted overwhelmingly in favour of a deal that will increase its stake in the club to 51%, having linked up with Paisley-based charity Kibble, which will buy a 27.5% stake from current owner Gordon Scott. (Daily Record)

Tory minister Douglas Ross, promoted to Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Scotland Office by PM Boris Johnson last week, has been criticised after he refusing a TV debate on his government's immigration plans while managing to find time to referee a football match in Ukraine. (The National)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon and centre-half Kristoffer Ajer say they are in favour of VAR despite the video referee technology working against their side in their Europa League tie against Copenhagen after Ryan Christie was penalised for a hand ball in the penalty box. (The Herald)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes Christopher Jullien has shown the leadership qualities that could offset the absence through injury of captain Scott Brown. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has issued a post on Instagram saying he will keep trying to improve his disciplinary record after the Colombian striker was shown a yellow card for dissent on Thursday that means he will be suspended for the Europa League last-32 second leg against Braga. (Daily Record)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has warned Alfredo Morelos he has to improve his behaviour after the striker was shown a yellow card for backchat to Spanish referee Xavier Estrada Fernandez and ruled out of the Europa League return leg against Braga. (The Herald)

Raith Rovers could face a hefty financial outlay with Partick Thistle seeking to recover costs for damage suffered to seats during the Scottish Cup semi-final. (The Courier, print edition)