SPFL: Three Saturday games postponed after heavy rainfall

Saturday's match at Firhill has been postponed

Three games in the Scottish Professional Football League have been postponed amid heavy rainfall following Saturday pitch inspections.

Partick Thistle's Championship game at home to Dunfermline Athletic was called off at 10:00 GMT.

It was quickly followed by the League One match between Dumbarton and Forfar Athletic because of surface water.

The League Two game between Stirling Albion and Stenhousemuir was first to be postponed at 09:00.

An inspection is also being held before the League Two game between Elgin City and Cowdenbeath.

Three Scottish Premiership games, four in the Championship, five in League One and five in League Two were originally scheduled.

The Premiership match between St Mirren and Hearts, due to be played on Friday evening, was also called off.

However, the top-of-the-table meeting between Dundee United and Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Championship did go ahead, with the former winning 2-1 to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Matches postponed

Scottish Championship

Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Scottish League One

Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic

Scottish League Two

Stirling Albion v Stenhousemuir