Spanish La Liga
Barcelona15:00Eibar
Venue: Camp Nou, Spain

Barcelona v Eibar

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 24Firpo
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Arthur
  • 10Messi
  • 17Griezmann
  • 22Vidal

Substitutes

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 19Braithwaite
  • 20Roberto
  • 21de Jong
  • 23Umtiti
  • 31Fati
  • 39Akieme

Eibar

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 24Tejero
  • 2Burgos
  • 23Arbilla
  • 15Valdés Díaz
  • 8Diop
  • 10Expósito
  • 14Orellana
  • 5Escalante
  • 22Inui
  • 9Enrich

Substitutes

  • 6Álvarez
  • 7González Casín
  • 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 16De Blasis
  • 18Cristóforo
  • 21León
Referee:
César Soto Grado

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd February 2020

  • BarcelonaBarcelona15:00EibarEibar
  • Celta VigoCelta Vigo1LeganésLeganés0
  • Real SociedadReal Sociedad17:30ValenciaValencia
  • LevanteLevante20:00Real MadridReal Madrid

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid24158146163053
2Barcelona24164457292852
3Getafe24126636221442
4Atl Madrid24101042517840
5Sevilla2411763125640
6Villarreal24115842321038
7Valencia2410863534138
8Real Sociedad2311483931837
9Granada24103112931-233
10Ath Bilbao2471072320331
11Osasuna2471073132-131
12Real Betis257993540-530
13Levante2492133036-629
14Alavés2476112534-927
15Real Valladolid2451182027-726
16Eibar2366112232-1024
17Celta Vigo2559112234-1224
18Mallorca2564152642-1622
19Leganés2547141837-1919
20Espanyol2447132142-2119
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories