James Keatings: Inverness CT striker's tribunal hearing 'rendered invalid'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: How did Keatings' appeal against this booking for diving fail?

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker James Keatings has been granted a fresh appeal against his controversial red card after the judicial panel "failed to implement its duties", the Scottish FA has confirmed.

The outcome of the tribunal hearing has been "rendered invalid" after a member of the three-man panel did not consider all the available evidence.

Inverness were furious at the decision not to overturn Keatings' second yellow card - for simulation - in the Scottish Challenge Cup semi-final.

The Championship club had submitted video evidence which they believe showed he had been caught by Rangers Colts' Ciaran Dickson, but the panel upheld referee Greg Aitken's decision, ruling the striker out of next month's final against Raith Rovers.

However, his appeal will now be heard again and the panel member in question has "been withdrawn from the pool of potential panel members for all future tribunals", according to the Scottish FA.

The governing body added that "the tribunal outcome cannot be considered competent".

A statement explained: "One of the panel members has advised that, despite raising no concerns throughout the process, they did not undertake their obligations with respect to the consideration of all the available evidence.

"With that in mind, and only in extremis based on the information provided by the panel member, the determination cannot be considered valid.

"Therefore, the judicial panel secretary has been instructed to convene a new tribunal and a fresh date will be set in due course."

Inverness CT claimed the tribunal's decision showed there is "clearly something wrong" with the Scottish FA disciplinary system.

That criticism was echoed by Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows and Hibernian counterpart Leeann Dempster, who spoke of "discontent" among clubs at the current protocols and called for an urgent revamp.