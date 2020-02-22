Transfer rumours: Bellingham, Ruiz, McGregor, Jota, Phillips, Icardi

Liverpool have entered the race for Birmingham's highly rated 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, who could cost around £30m and has also been linked with Manchester United. (Star on Sunday)

Manchester City will "leave nothing off the table" when they attempt to overturn their two-year European suspension, which could end with Liverpool in the dock over allegations they hacked into City's scouting database. (Mirror)

Manchester City will face competition from Real Madrid for Napoli's £80m-rated Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 23. (Express)

Leicester will make a second bid for Celtic's £25m-rated Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor, 26, this summer. (Sun)

Manchester United are ready to launch a bid of £50m to take Wolves and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, 23, to Old Trafford this summer. (Express)

Sheffield United will make a £20m bid for Leeds' English defender Kalvin Phillips, 23. (Sun)

RB Leipzig's Germany striker Timo Werner, 23, linked with Liverpool, has hailed Jurgen Klopp as the best coach in the world. (Mail)

Aston Villa midfielder and captain Jack Grealish, 24, insists he is taking rumours of a move to Manchester United or Liverpool "with a pinch of salt". (Express and Star)

A deal to take Real Madrid's Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, to China on a free transfer was "90%" done last summer, claims Jiangsu Suning coach Cosmin Olaroiu, with the proposed move collapsing once Real demanded a fee. (Goal.com)

Manchester City's English winger Phil Foden, 19, says he is happy to stay at the club rather than go out on loan to secure more regular first-team football. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea are interested in Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, currently on loan at Paris St-Germain, and could make a move for the 27-year-old Argentina international in the summer transfer window. (Sport Witness)

Jose Mourinho has admitted it will be "very, very difficult" for Tottenham to finish in the top four this season. (Talksport)

Barcelona are monitoring Inter Milan's Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, 22, and could bid up to 111m euros (£93m) to sign him. (Express)

Brighton plan to increase the capacity of Amex Stadium from 30,750 to at least 32,000. (Argus)

Former Liverpool and Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince says Manchester City cannot be considered a great team until they win the Champions League. (Liverpool Echo)

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, reached an agreement with Real Madrid in 2008 before going on to play for Manchester United for another year. (Manchester Evening News)

Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 22, admits he was "forced" to make a loan move to Swansea. (Wales Online)