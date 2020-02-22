Jersey Bulls equal Combined Counties League record after Bedfont and Feltham win
Jersey Bulls beat Bedfont and Feltham 3-0 to equal the Combined Counties League's record of 26 consecutive wins.
An early goal from Jonny Le Quesne sent the Bulls on their way.
But it was a tough game for the runaway league leaders - goalkeeper Euan Van Der Vliet was forced to make three fine saves against the third-placed side.
Gary Freeman's men came out charging after the break, with wingers Zeljko Martinovic and Sol Solomon scoring to round off the victory.
The record comes in Jersey Bulls' debut season as a football club, where they have also won three cup ties, in a ground-breaking run.
They have now equalled Withdean's record of 26 successive wins in the 2002-2003 season.
That season they went on to win the Combined Counties League's Premier Division title - the step above where Jersey are currently playing - with 40 wins, four draws and just two defeats.
Jersey currently lead the Division One by 24 points and have a goal difference of plus 90.
|Jersey Bulls' winning start to the league season
|3 August: Beat Ash United 3-0 (h)
|14 August: Beat Deportivo Galicia 6-0 (a)
|17 August: Beat Godalming Town 5-0 (a)
|25 August: Beat Fleet Spurs 4-0 (h)
|26 August: Beat Westside 1-0 (a)
|7 September: Beat Bagshot 7-1 (h)
|14 September: Beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 5-1 (a)
|21 September: Beat Eversley & California 5-1 (h)
|28 September: Beat AFC Hayes 2-1 (a)
|5 October: Beat Sandhurst Town 4-1 (h)
|12 October: Beat British Airways 4-0 (a)
|19 October: Beat Walton and Hersham 1-0 (h)
|2 November: Beat Dorking Wanderers reserves 5-0 (h)
|9 November: Beat Bedfont and Feltham 3-0 (a)
|16 November: Beat Epsom and Ewell 2-0 (h)
|23 November: Beat Cove 7-0 (h)
|30 November: Beat Farnham Town 4-0 (h)
|7 December: Beat Tooting Bec 1-0 (a)
|14 December: Beat Godalming Town 2-0 (h)
|28 December: Beat Farnham Town 2-0 (a)
|4 January: Beat Cove 1-0 (a)
|25 January: Beat AFC Hayes 7-2 (h)
|1 February: Beat Chessington and Hook United 6-0 (h)
|8 February: Beat Walton & Hersham 3-0 (a)
|15 February: Beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 4-0 (h)
|22 February: Beat Bedfont and Feltham 3-0 (h)