Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Tottenham striker Harry Kane is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury but he remains out, along with Son Heung-min, Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon and Moussa Sissoko.
An injury continues to hamper Erik Lamela, though he should be fit enough to again feature as a substitute.
Wolves could be without wing-back Jonny, who was forced off against Norwich last weekend.
Top scorer Raul Jimenez will return after being rested against Espanyol.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho on Harry Kane's recovery from injury: "I would say he is a little bit ahead... Just speculating a bit, the feelings are good... Everything is going well.
"When he was injured I said 'forget him', then I said 'one or two games'. At this moment I have better hopes than that, hopefully that feeling is right and he can help us in the last few games of the season."
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, speaking after Thursday's Europa League game with Espanyol: "We are proud of what we have been doing.
"We want to keep going. This gel between [the] players is amazing."
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolves beat Tottenham 3-1 at Wembley in December 2018 and can win back-to-back away league games against them for the first time.
- Last season's victory is Wolves' only triumph in seven league games against Spurs (D2, L4).
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham can claim three consecutive home league victories for the first time since winning their first three top-flight games at their new stadium in April 2019.
- Spurs have kept only three clean sheets in 22 matches in all competitions under Jose Mourinho.
- They could suffer three consecutive league and cup defeats for the first time this season. It would also be their 400th home loss in the top flight.
- Lucas Moura has gone 10 Premier League appearances without a goal since scoring in December's 2-1 win at Wolves.
- Dele Alli is one short of becoming the seventh player to score 50 Premier League goals for Spurs.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves are unbeaten in their eight Premier League games in London (W3, D5) since promotion in 2018 - their longest undefeated top-flight run in the capital since an 11-match sequence between 1972 and 1974.
- Nuno Espirito Santo's side have kept three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League, as many as they had in their previous 23 games in the competition.
- They have conceded just one goal in the last six league games Willy Boly has played in (scored by Southampton's Danny Ings on 3 October).
- Defeat would be Wolves' 100th in the Premier League.
- Raul Jimenez has scored 12 goals in 27 Premier League games this season, just one fewer than he managed in 38 matches last term.
- Matt Doherty could make his 250th league appearance for Wolves.