Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
St Johnstone v Celtic
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 15Kerr
- 23GordonBooked at 89mins
- 4McCartBooked at 79mins
- 7Wright
- 18McCann
- 16ButcherBooked at 19mins
- 10WotherspoonSubstituted forO'Halloranat 83'minutes
- 3Tanser
- 14May
- 22HendryBooked at 53minsSubstituted forKaneat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Kane
- 11Swanson
- 12Parish
- 17O'Halloran
- 19Holt
- 24Booth
- 26Craig
Celtic
- 67ForsterBooked at 89mins
- 6BittonBooked at 45mins
- 2Jullien
- 35Ajer
- 49Forrest
- 17Christie
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 3TaylorSubstituted forHayesat 76'minutes
- 9GriffithsSubstituted forRogicat 65'minutes
- 22EdouardSubstituted forBayoat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Bayo
- 11Klimala
- 15Hayes
- 18Rogic
- 29Bain
- 30Frimpong
- 33Elhamed
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Jonny Hayes (Celtic).
Booking
Fraser Forster (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christopher Jullien (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Vakoun Issouf Bayo replaces Odsonne Edouard.
Foul by Ryan Christie (Celtic).
Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Gordon.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces David Wotherspoon.
Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 1. Ryan Christie (Celtic) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone).
Attempt blocked. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by James Forrest (Celtic).
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Christopher Kane replaces Callum Hendry.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Jonny Hayes replaces Greg Taylor.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.
Attempt blocked. Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).
Attempt blocked. Matt Butcher (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Christopher Jullien (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jason Kerr.
Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Tomas Rogic replaces Leigh Griffiths.
Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Gordon.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott Tanser.
Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone).
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a fast break.
TEAM NEWS