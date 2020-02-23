Ajax sign Brazil U23 winger Antony Matheus dos Santos for £13m from Sao Paulo

Antony has risen through the youth ranks at Sao Paulo in Brazil, making his senior debut in 2018

Ajax have signed winger Antony Matheus dos Santos from Sao Paulo for an initial 15.5m euros (£13m), which could rise to 21.75m euros (£18.2m).

The 19-year-old, known as Antony, will join Ajax in July on a five-year deal.

The move comes after Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech agreed to join Chelsea in the summer for 40m euros (£33.3m).

"We are getting a creative player who can play in every position up front," said Ajax director of football Marc Overmars.

"Some of our players will be leaving this summer - we need to plan for that, so it's great that we've been able to finalise this transfer."

