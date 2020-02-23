Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Arsenal, Leicester, Sheffield Utd, Kilmarnock, McGregor, Fleck

Leicester City will make a £25m bid to sign Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor in the summer, with ex-Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hoping to succeed this time having failed in an approach for his former charge in August. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Scotland midfielder John Fleck has signed a new contract until 2023 to stay with Sheffield United despite the 28-year-old being linked with moves to the likes of Arsenal. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has rubbished claims the Ibrox club's form has nosedived this year due to a dressing-room bust-up during the winter training camp in Dubai last month. (Herald On Sunday)

Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien claims Copenhagen's equaliser in their Europa League last 32 first leg in Denmark on Thursday should have been ruled out because of a handball offence against goalscorer Dame N'Doye. (The National)

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer says supporters of other Scottish clubs should get behind Celtic and Rangers in European competition because their progress brings a financial boost to all the country's clubs. (Glasgow Evening Times)